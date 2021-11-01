Wadau Premier League and BetLion partner for third series

Leaders Swara have a chance to extend their lead when they take on FC Kulundeng and Ndovu in the third series of the Wadau Premier League which promises to be bigger and better after gaming firm BetLion gave the Kenyan football fans event a shot in the arm.

The third series will be held on Saturday at the Strathmore Sports Complex.

BetLion comes in as the main sponsor of the third series with a Sh350,000 sponsorship for the one-day event and the company’s Managing Director Robert Chirchir is optimistic of expanding the partnership further.

“Since our inception in 2018 we have aimed to support community club initiatives through our BetLion Streets outreach program and the Wadau Premier League presented a perfect match to our values,” he said during the official launch on Monday.

“Wadau Premier League is bringing the fans, ex-professionals both men and women together, in a tournament series to celebrate the love of the game. Bringing the football fans together has been at the core of our business. Providing a platform that allows the fans to entertain and reward themselves.”

“The mental health of our sports men and women is an aspect that compelled us to join in on the fans Premier League. As their professional careers come to an end, they long to have competitive football and an environment that keeps them going and engaged in matters football. Bringing all these stakeholders, the fans and the ex-pros together is a symbol of appreciation to the former players who have given it all on the pitch,” he added.

Wadau Premier League CEO Bob Collins Otieno echoed Chirchir’s sentiments.

“We are really excited to partner with BetLion. Our vision to bring football fans together and we are hoping this is the beginning of a long-term partnership. Our vision is to expand and take the product to other parts of the country and with a listening partner like BetLion, I believe this will be a reality soon," Otieno said.

“With everything set now, we are looking forward to exciting and a fun-filled event even off the pitch. To all the Kenyan football fans, this event is purely yours, by fans for fun. Let’s all meet on Saturday."

Swara, who top the standings on 10 points, three ahead of second-place Mafisi, open the day against bottom side Kulundeg at 9:30am.

Kuludeng have a -5 points tally after accruing penalties for fielding ineligible players in the previous editions and will be seeking to kick-start their revival from the red zone.

Ndovu, in fifth place on one point from four matches, will also fancy their chances against the charging Swara in their second game from 1:45pm.

Mafisi will start their day at 11:15am against Simba before taking on the noisy Kulundeng Original at 3:30pm in the final piece of action of the action and fun-filled day.