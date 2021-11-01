Wadau Premier League and BetLion partner for third series

From left: Wadau Premier League CEO Bob Collins Otieno, BetLion Managing Director Robert Chirchir, Simba Team Manager Achieng Roselinder pose for photos with a Sh350,000 dummy cheque during the launch of the partnership on October 1, 2021 in Nairobi.

New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The third series will be held on Saturday at the Strathmore Sports Complex.
  • BetLion comes in as the main sponsor of the third series and the company’s Managing Director Robert Chirchir is optimistic of expanding the partnership further.

Leaders Swara have a chance to extend their lead when they take on FC Kulundeng and Ndovu in the third series of the Wadau Premier League which promises to be bigger and better after gaming firm BetLion gave the Kenyan football fans event a shot in the arm.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.