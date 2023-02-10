Wadadia out to inflict more pain on Vihiga Queens as WPL race hots up

Wadadia head coach Rashid Sumba is confident that his team will stop champions Vihiga Queens when they lock horns in a round nine match in the Kenya Women League (KWPL) at the Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County on Saturday.

Vihiga, champions of Kenyan three times, currently top the WPL standings on 16 points, but are smarting from two successive losses in the league.

Vihiga sumped to their first loss of the season when they were humiliated 4-1 away to Thika Queens on January 29, before Ulinzi added salt to injury with a 3-2 win over the champions at the Mumias Sports complex to throw the title race wide open.

Gaspo Women are second with 15 points, same as Thika Queens and Bunyore Starlets in third and fourth place respectively.

"We are psyched up and well prepared for the game because we will be at home. We will handle them properly, we have to show them that we are also capable of winning the league," said Sumba.

"One of my key players, Jackline Chesang, is back from injury and that will have a positive impact on my team tomorrow. She is currently the team's top scorer with three goals," added Sumba.

Vihiga coach Boniface Nyamunyamu will be keen to arrest the rot and steady ship as the battle for the title takes shape.

Elsewhere. Zetech Sparks will clash with Bunyore at GEMS Cambridge in Kajiado County, as Ulinzi Starlets entertain Gaspo Women at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Ulinzi will be out to build on their morale-boosting 3-2 win over Vihiga last weekend while Gaspo will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways after a disastrous trip to Thika last weekend where they were clobbered 5-1 by Thika Queens.

At the Thika Stadium in Kiambu, Thika Queens will tackle strugglers Kangemi Ladies. Kangemi have only registered one win and lost seven league games. They are 11th on three points.

After a resounding 5-0 win last weekend, Kisumu All Starlets will face Kayole Ladies at the KCB Sports Grounds in Nairobi.

Mid table Nakuru City Queens will square it out with Trans Nzoia Falcons at the (ASK) Agricultural Showground in Nakuru.

Fixtures

Saturday

Zetech Sparks v Bunyore Starlets 12pm (GEMS School)

Wadadia v Vihiga Queens 12pm (Mumias Sports Complex)

Ulinzi Starlets v Gaspo Women 3pm (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Sunday

Nakuru City Queens v Trans Nzoia Falcons 12pm (Nakuru Show Grounds)

Thika Queens v Kangemi Ladies 1pm (Thika Stadium)

Kayole Starlet vs Kisumu AllStarlets 3pm (KCB Members Club)



