Vladmir Smicer: Kenya will only qualify for World Cup if...

Former Liverpool midfielder Vladimir Smicer says Kenya will only stand a chance of featuring in the World Cup once it strengthens its domestic football leagues.

At the same time, the former Czech international said Senegal, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon boast of several top and experienced players hence it will not be a surprise if they upset big guns at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The Qatar World Cup is scheduled for November 20 to December 18.

Smicer, 44, is well remembered for his long-range strike as Liverpool fought back to draw 3-3 with AC Milan before winning 3-2 on post-match penalties in the final of the 2005 Champions League at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Smicer was speaking on Saturday at Farasi Lane Primary School in Nairobi where he gave success tips to young footballers. He said the late Diego Maradona was his football idol and France and Paris Saint Germain's forward Kylian Mbappe is the current best player in the world.

The former Liverpool midfielder has been in Kenya since Thursday courtesy of Standard Chartered Bank. He is expected to fly out on Sunday.

“To have a strong team that can qualify for the World Cup, you need to have a strong domestic league,” said Smicer, adding that qualifying for the World Cup is also made easy if a country has many of its players, plying their trade at top foreign leagues.

Kenya has never qualified for the World Cup, both men and women. Kenya’s football is currently on its knees, owing to Fifa’s suspension due to government interference.

Due to the Fifa suspension, the new football season is yet to kick-off after clubs declined to compete in leagues that are not recognised by the World football governing body.

After sharing success tips with young footballers at Farasi Lane Primary School, the former Slavia Prague, Lens and Bordeaux man joined the youngsters for a kickabout.