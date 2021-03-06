Visiting Mwatate going for all three NSL points from Kisumu

Mwatate United players warm up prior to their home match against Sony Sugar at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi on February 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mwatate United coach Andrew Kanuli said they were well prepared, had no injury problems, and  were all set to return home with maximum three points.

Mwatate United safely arrived in Kisumu on Saturday where they are scheduled to clash with Kisumu All Stars in a National Super League match at Moi Stadium on Monday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.