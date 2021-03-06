Visiting Mwatate going for all three NSL points from Kisumu

Mwatate United safely arrived in Kisumu on Saturday where they are scheduled to clash with Kisumu All Stars in a National Super League match at Moi Stadium on Monday.

The match kicks off at 3pm.

Mwatate United coach Andrew Kanuli said they were well prepared, had no injury problems, and were all set to return home with maximum three points.

“We badly want to win this fixture to climb up the ladder in the league table. We have been doing well and we want to make sure we are close to the top teams. The title is obviously our ultimate objective,” said Kanuli.

The Mwatate United tactician said they will have a light workout Sunday morning and then quietly focus on the coming game.

Fixtures (all matches kick off at 3pm)

Sunday:

Kisumu Hot Stars v Soy United (Moi Stadium)

Police v Murang’a Seal (GEMS Cambridge)

FC Talanta v Nairobi Stima (Ruaraka)

Kibera Black Stars v Silibwet (Ligi Ndogo)

Migori Youth v APS Bomet (Migori Stadium)

Shabana FC v Fortune Sacco (Green Stadium)

Mt. Kenya Utd v Coast Stima (Camp Toyoyo)

Monday

MCF FC v Sony Sugar (Ruaraka)

Modern Coast Rangers v Vihiga Bullets (Serani)