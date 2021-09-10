Visiting Fifa SG Samoura declines press interviews

Fatma Diouf Samoura

Fifa Secretary-General Fatma Diouf Samoura.

Photo credit: File | AFP
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Journalists eager to interview her on the state of Kenya football and financial support the world football body gives to its national affiliate were left high and dry
  • Samoura, who was dressed in a blue suit, was whisked to the VIP room at the rain-lashed soaked MISC immediately after handing Vihiga Queens their winners medals and trophy
  • Samoura’s trip to Nairobi is a pointer to the world governing body’s commitment to developing women's football in Africa

Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura Thursday completed her two-day working trip to Nairobi without attending any press conference or meeting a government official. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.