Visiting Fifa SG Samoura declines press interviews

Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura Thursday completed her two-day working trip to Nairobi without attending any press conference or meeting a government official.

Journalists eager to interview her on the state of Kenya football and financial support the world football body gives to its national affiliate were left high and dry as no interaction with them was allowed.

Samoura, considered one of the most influential policymakers in the sport, made a low-key arrival in Nairobi on Wednesday, a day before she graced the Cecafa Women’s Championship final between home side Vihiga Queens and Commercial Bank of Ethiopia at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

She was accompanied by Sarai Bareman, Fifa's Chief Women’s Football office.

Samoura, who was dressed in a blue suit, was whisked to the VIP room at the rain-lashed soaked MISC immediately after handing Vihiga Queens their winners medals and trophy.

She was then hurriedly driven out of the facility to the disappointment of journalists who were waiting to interview her.

“She wouldn't grant an interview since those in charge of her communication department are reluctant to do so and have not granted us the chance," said a federation official who did not want to be named.

"She will be leaving on Saturday and we don't think her handlers will give in and allow journalists to interview her. Even if it happens it will only touch on women football and her trip to the country," said the official.

Samoura’s trip to Nairobi is a pointer to the world governing body’s commitment to developing women's football in Africa. It comes two years after the world governing body set aside $1 billion (about Sh110 billion) towards that purpose for the 2019 to 2022 period.

Some of these funds have been channelled towards funding tournaments regional tournaments such as the Cecafa Club Championship that ended in Nairobi Thursday evening.