Vinicius brace gives Madrid victory over 10-man Elche

Vinicius

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during their Spanish League match against Elche CF at the Martinez Valero stadium in Elche on October 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Jose Jordan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Vinicius had already given Madrid the lead when Elche's Raul Guti was sent off in the 63rd minute and he added a second soon after with a superb chipped finish into the corner.
  • Madrid made life difficult for themselves late on when a Casemiro mistake allowed Pere Milla to pull a goal back but Elche's brief hope of a comeback came to nothing.

Madrid

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.