Villarreal hold Juventus after Vlahovic early strike

Weston McKennie

Juventus' US midfielder Weston McKennie (Top) fights for the ball with Villarreal's Ecuadorian defender Pervis Estupinan during their Uefa Champions League match at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on February 22, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Jose Jordan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Capoue lifted the ball over the top to the midfielder, who swung his left foot, a scuffed finish enough to beat Wojciech Szczesny at the near post.
  • The game tightened up late on as neither team wanted to risk opening themselves up, preferring to defer to the rematch in Turin.

Vila-real, Spain 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.