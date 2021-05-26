Villarreal bask in 'special' Europa League triumph

Villarreal's players lift the trophy after winning their UEFA Europa League final match against Manchester United at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk on May 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Maja Hitij | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Villarreal's only previous silverware had been the Spanish third division in 1970 and two Intertoto Cups in 2003 and 2004.
  • "We had a great match against one of the best teams in the world," left-back Alfonso Pedraza told RMC Sport.

Gdansk, Poland 

