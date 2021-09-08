Vihiga United step up preps ahead of promotion play-off

Mathare United forward Danson Kago (left) vies for the ball with Vihiga United defender Lesley Owino during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on May 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Mathare United FC 
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Football Kenya Federation on Monday wrote to the two clubs informing them of the play-off dates as September 12 for the first leg and September 18 for the second leg
  • Vihiga United finished 16th in the FKP-PL team 2020/21 season while Police were third in the National Super League behind champions Talanta and Vihiga Bullets
  • This will be the second consecutive season Vihiga United will be participating in the play-offs after a disappointing season which saw them narrowly avoid relegation


Vihiga United assistant coach Samuel Twago says the team has intensified preparations ahead of Sunday’s promotion play-off first leg against Police FC at Mumias Complex.

