Vihiga United step up preps ahead of promotion play-off

Vihiga United assistant coach Samuel Twago says the team has intensified preparations ahead of Sunday’s promotion play-off first leg against Police FC at Mumias Complex.

Football Kenya Federation on Monday wrote to the two clubs informing them of the play-off dates as Sunday for the first leg and September 18 for the second leg.

Police will host the second leg on September 18 as both sides look to gain promotion to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League with the new season set to kick off on September 25.

Vihiga United finished 16th in the FKP-PL team 2020/21 season while Police were third in the National Super League behind champions Talanta and Vihiga Bullets who automatically gained promotion to the topflight league.

This will be the second consecutive season Vihiga United will be participating in the play-offs after a disappointing season which saw them narrowly avoid relegation.

Prior to the kick-off of the 2020/21 season, Vihiga United then coached by Sammy Okoth, edged then top tier side Kisumu All Stars on a penalties after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline to return to the top league after two years in the cold.

“We have begun intense training sessions here at Shamakhokho as we look not only to win the first leg but also with a big margin. This will be our second play-off in two seasons but we're determined to fight and remain in the top league,” said a bullish Twago after their training session at Senende High School.

The team sponsored by the County Government of Vihiga has undergone financial challenges that saw them escape relegation by beating KCB and neighbours Kakamega Homeboyz in their last two matches of the season.

“We took a break after the league ended but this week we shall work on recovery and fine-tune our attack before the match. I don't think we have an upper hand even if we were in the top league because in football even teams in the lower leagues do well,” he added.