Vihiga United sack Nick Yakhama

Chemelil Sugar head coach Nick Yakhama gives instructions from the touchline during their Kenyan Premier League match against AFC Leopards at Nyayo Stadium on April 27, 2011. Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Vihiga United has parted ways with Technical Director Nick Yakhama on April 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

  • At the same time, the club has abolished the Technical Director position to save on costs due to financial constraints
  • Yakhama has been with the Vihiga County government-sponsored club since August 2019
  • Indimuli pointed out that the club is looking for an assistant coach to deputise head coach Sammy Okoth

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Vihiga United has parted ways with Technical Director Nick Yakhama.

