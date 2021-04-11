Vihiga United sack Nick Yakhama

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Vihiga United has parted ways with Technical Director Nick Yakhama.

At the same time, the club has abolished the Technical Director position to save on costs due to financial constraints.

Yakhama has been with the Vihiga County government-sponsored club since August 2019.

Club president Kahi Indimuli, while confirming the decision, said: "The club's Executive Committee held a meeting and resolved that the Technical Director's position be scrapped."

He noted that the club regrets relieving Yakhama of his duties since he was a key member of the technical bench.

"Yakhama has served the club diligently. We have benefitted from his experience and expertise. We regret seeing him off but I wish him well in his future undertakings in football," said Indimuli.

Indimuli pointed out that the club is looking for an assistant coach to deputise head coach Sammy Okoth.

"We have received several names of coaches interested in the assistant coach job but we have not yet settled on any. Soon we will make a decision on the same," said Indimuli.

The club is currently posting poor results in the ongoing season with Indimuli attributing the dismal performance to financial constraints.

Vihiga County government is the club's main sponsor but it slashed funding of the team to Sh7 million which only caters for salaries and match logistics.

Indimuli noted that the county government has asked the the club to seek for additional funding from other sponsors to enable it meet its budget.

"We appreciate the support we get from our sponsor and request the Sports Board to expedite the release of additional funds to the club as promised by the Governor," he said.