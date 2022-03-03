Vihiga United coach rues inexperience after Shabana loss

Vihiga United assistant coach Samuel Otieno has blamed his team’s poor performance in the National Super League (NSL) on inexperience.

Otieno, whose team lost 2-0 to Shabana FC on Wednesday at Awendo stadium in Migori County, lamented that his defenders gave away cheap goals due to inexperience.

Shabana, who have been on a poor streak since their last win against bottom-placed Mwatate United on January 26, bounced back with victory over the Vihiga based side in the midweek fixture.

“We had trained well but my players conceded simple goals that they would have defended. We are going to work on concentration because I have realised that this is our area of weakness,” Otieno told Nation Sport.

Lington Ochieng’s 14th minute strike and Justine Maasai’s goal at the stroke of half-time ensured Shabana bagged maximum points.

“Any experienced player would have easily cleared the ball in those instances, but we ended up conceding very easy goals. For the first goal, the goalkeeper had already left his line but the defender who should have covered him just watched as the ball rolled into the net,” said Otieno.

This was Vihiga United’s fifth defeat this season having also won five and drawn four. Vihiga, who are 11th on the standings, will visit Muhoroni Youth in their next match on Sunday.

Shabana coach Sammy Okoth said his side played according to his instructions hence the win.

"My players played well, they were focused, patient and coordinated during the entire match," Okoth said.

This was Okoth’s first win since he joined Shabana having managed a 1-1 draw against Migori Youth on his touchline debut last weekend.

Okoth, who expects an equally tough encounter against SS Assad this weekend, said the quality of football in NSL has greatly improved.

"The league is improving in standards each year and that is a good thing for Kenyan football," noted Okoth.