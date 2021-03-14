Vihiga, Thika Queens reign supreme in WPL matches

Vihiga Queens goalkeeper Lilian Awuor in action at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru during their league match against Nakuru Queens on January 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The draw leaves Zetech Sparks in fifth on 11 points, while Makolanders are seventh on four points.
  • Both Zone A and B have eight teams each and those finishing among the top three positions will engage in play-offs to determine the league winner this season.

Vihiga Queens opened a nine-point gap at the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Women;s Premier League Zone B after a 2-0 win over Sep Ladies at Mumias Complex on Sunday.

