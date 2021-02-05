Vihiga Queens: Undisputed rulers of women’s football

Women's football continues to grow in popularity in Kenya as more teams participate in the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL).

The league is divided into two zones - A and B. Zone A comprises teams mainly from Nairobi, Central and Coast as Thika Queens, Makolanders, Mathare United, Gaspo Women, Kayole Starlets, Zetech Sparks among others.

Zone B, mainly features teams in Rift Valley and Western Kenya, many well-known and going places.

The biggest name by far is that of top seeds Vihiga Queens. Other well-known teams in this zone are Kisumu All Starlets, Trans Nzoia Falcons, Nakuru Queens, Wadadia FC, SEP Girls, Eldoret Falcon and Oserian Ladies.

Vihiga Queens, three-time winners of the KWPL title, have continued to produce some of the country’s most recognisable football players.

Vihiga Queens goalkeeper Lilian Awuor in action at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru during their league match against Nakuru Queens on January 24, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

The team has 23 players in its roster guided by coach Alex Alumirah who has crafted a style of play that makes the girls a joy to watch.

These football queens are the pride of Vihiga County and have registered sensational performances since making their maiden appearance in the top flight league in 2016.

Vihiga Queens have quickly made a name for themselves on the local scene in just five years in the top tier league.

From being regular national champions to producing several players in the national senior team, Harambee Starlets, and winning several tournaments, Vihiga Queens have never been far from the headlines.

It all started in 2013 when the club came into existence.

Brains behind the team

But how was Vihiga Queens formed? The brain behind the creation of the team is a group of football lovers in the County led by Michael Senelwa the current club Chief Executive officer, Festus Agoya (team manager) and Alumirah .

"When we sat down and decided to form the team, not many football lovers in Vihiga County bought our idea. We took a leap of faith and decided we should do something different to boost women’s football,” said Alumirah.

But it was not a walk in the park and the team had to battle many challenges including insufficient finances, and lack of players as some parents were reluctant to release their girls.

"Initially parents could not trust us with their girls and it took us some time to build that confidence and trust that their children were safe and being handled by competent people,” said Alumirah.

The team trains at Kidundu Sports Grounds, in Vihiga Constituency and play their home matches at Mumias Sugar Sports Complex in Kakamega County.

He revealed that at one stage they could travel for away matches with only players and the coach minus the rest of the technical bench and other officials because of insufficient funds.

As parents adopted a wait-and-see attitude they were forced to rely heavily on school girls from Tar Tar, Wiyeta Girls, Madira Girls and Mudavadi Girls among others.

“We still recruit greenhorns from schools and polish them and for the last eight years we have managed to sharpen some of the most talented women footballers in Kenya than any other team,” stated the 38-year-old Alumirah.

Alumirah, an alumnus of Masinde Muliro University, and father of two - a boy and a girl, says some of the players such as Cynthia Shilwatso Musungu debuted for Harambee Starlets at the tender age of 17 during the 2017 World Cup Under-20 qualifiers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Other Vihiga Queens players that have featured for Starlets are Euphrasia Abwai, Pheobe Oketch, Wilfrida Seda, Lilian Awuor, Lilian Adera, Vivian Nasaka, Enez Mango, Myline Awuor, Maurine Achieng', Topista Nafula, Phoebe Owiti and Terry Engesha.

Vihiga Queens striker Phoebe Oketch dribbles past her opponents at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru during their match against Nakuru Queens on January 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

The most talented player in the team is no doubt the 22-year-old Engesha, a prolific goal scorer for both club and country.

“She is our goal scoring machine and a cool-headed player who has a bright future,” said Alumirah.

Embraced teamwork

But what exactly makes them so good? The team has embraced teamwork, openness between players and technical bench.

“We have a special day we meet and all the players and technical bench open up their hearts and criticize and praise each other honestly. Football is a team sport. I believe in the bottom-up approach. Coaches are no angels, they also make mistakes,” said Alumirah.

Alumira attributes his success to guidance from coaches Francis Kimanzi of Wazito, Omar Matendechere father to former AFC Leopards player Ramadhan Balala, former Mbale High School deputy Principal Edwin Otieno and football instructor Twahir Muhiddin.

He adds that Vihiga Queens puts a lot of emphasis on education.

“Our aim apart from playing football is to ensure the girls have life skills by upgrading themselves by joining tertiary colleges and institutions of higher learning because they will not play football forever," said Alumirah.

“My main aim is to make Vihiga Queen a long-lasting brand such as AFC Leopards and I'm happy I have set the standards and whoever will take over from the current technical bench will hopefully make it bigger.

“In the next 10 years, Vihiga Queen should be one of the biggest women’s football clubs in Africa."

The enterprising Vihiga Queens have won the league title three years in a row in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The reigning champions were on course to bag a fourth straight crown before the league was cancelled after Covid-19 broke out in the world.

However, they are hungry for more glory.

“We are looking forward to retaining the trophy this year" Alumirah simply stated.

Nakuru Queens striker Josephine Imungu Luyali (in white) shields the ball from a Vihiga Queens player during their Kenya Women's Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on January 24, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Alumirah said his lowest moment as a coach was when they lost to Thika Queens in the plays offs in 2016 and his highest is retaining the title for the third year running in 2019.

He admits that managing a women’s team is not easy.

“With women, you deal with a lot of psychosocial issues and before you get the player into the pitch you must prepare her well,” said Alumirah.

"If the mind is not well set any pushing will not help the team win the matches. However, the good thing with women footballers is that they are sharper when it comes to grasping new skills than their male. Counterparts."

The Vihiga County Government-sponsored team is progressing well and it is hard to imagine them not dominating for years to come.

Vihiga Queens Bio

➡Founded: 2013

➡Coach: Alex Alumirah

➡Training ground: Kidundu

➡Harambee Starlets players: 7

➡Sponsors: Vihiga County Government

➡Number of players: 23