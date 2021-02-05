Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Vihiga Queens: Undisputed rulers of women’s football

By  Francis Mureithi

What you need to know:

  • Many players in the team come from girls’ secondary schools in the area and are encouraged to continue with their academic education up to tertiary level and beyond
  • Since its formation in 2013, the young club with predominantly young players has surmounted many odds to join the Kenya Women Premier League in 2016.
  • The team has emphatically won three titles in a row in addition to supplying players in the national senior team, Harambee Starlets

Women's football continues to grow in popularity in Kenya as more teams participate in the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL).

