Vihiga Queens, Ulinzi Starlets battle for season opening crown

Kenya Defence Forces’ Ulinzi Starlets face Vihiga Queens in only the the second edition of the annual Football Kenya Federation Women’s Super Cup, at the Kenya Utalii College Sports Club, Nairobi on Saturday from 2pm.

Entry is free of charge.

The clash features FKF Women Premier League champions, Vihiga Queens against FKF Women’s Cup holders, Ulinzi Starlets, and marks the start of the new season for ladies’ football.

This fixture was first held in 2021 with Ulinzi edging Thika Queens (now Kenya Police Bullets), 11-10 in post-match penalties after the sides had remained locked 1-1 after regulation time at Utalii.

Vihiga will be thinking of revenge against Ulinzi Starlets who beat them 2-0 in the final of the FKF Women’s Cup at ASK Show ground in Nakuru in 2021.

Ulinzi Starlets have since gone on to show they are a formidable force in women’s football in the country.

They easily defended their Women’s Cup in July, beating Nakuru City Queens 3-1 in the final at Nyayo National Stadium.

The soldiers have boosted their squad with two new signings, attacking midfielder Rita Ojwang from Wadadia Women and defender Immaculate Ojwang Wagira of Division One side Kakamega Starlets.

Starlets head coach Joseph Mwanzia says he has prepared the girls well ahead of the highly anticipated match.

“We held our last training on Friday at Kahawa Barracks in Nairobi and everyone is ready. Football is a game of pressure and you have to know how to control it. So far I have no injuries in my team, all is set,” said Mwanzia, relishing the clash.

Vihiga are fresh from the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League Regional Qualifiers in Uganda last month where they finished fourth.

They are the 2021 Cecafa champions and given their pedigree will be determined to win the Super Cup for the first time.

The Western Kenya-based outfit has Harambee Starlets defender Phoebe Oketch and midfielder Janet Bundi in their ranks.

They also have several new faces, the likes of former Trans Nzoia Falcons midfielders Martha Amunyolete and Tumaini Waliaula, Eunice Mwangi (striker) from Mathare United, and Idah Atieno (midfielder) from Division One side Gideon Starlets.

Ulinzi Starlets have three Harambee Starlets in their squad. These are forward Mercy Airo and midfielders Sheryl Angachi and Khetsiah Ngaira.