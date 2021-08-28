Vihiga Queens to unleash lethal trio against CBE of Ethiopia

Vihiga Queens

Vihiga Queens at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru before they played Nakuru Queens in a Kenya Women Premier League match on January 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Group 'B' match kicks off at 4pm at Nyayo National Stadium and will be preceded by a mouth-watering clash between Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan and Zanzibar champions New Generation
  • Harambee Starlets coach Charles Okere is expected to lead Vihiga Queens technical bench following the shock exit of Alex Alumirah last week
  • Vihiga will rely on Nanjala and Engesha who scored 38 goals in between them in the just concluded season as they set their sights on qualifying for the inaugural Champions League


Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League giants Vihiga Queens will be banking on the attacking trio of Violet Nanjala, Teresa Engesha and Jentrix Shikangwa when they kick off their Caf Women Champions League Cecafa qualifiers against CBE of Ethiopia on Sunday.

