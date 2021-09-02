11-0! Vihiga Queens teach Yei football lesson one by one

Vihiga Queens players celebrate

Kenya's Vihiga Queens players celebrate a goal during their Caf Women Champions League Cecafa qualifiers against Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 01, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Violet Wanyonyi scored four goals while Maureen Achieng helped herself to a ha-trick
  • Teresah Engesha and Jentrix Shikangwa secured a brace each as Vihiga bounced back from their 4-2 loss to Ethiopia's Commercial Bank on  Sunday
  • Earlier at the same venue, Ethiopia's Commercial Bank stormed the semi-finals with a 10-1 humiliation of Zanzibar's New Generation

Kenya's Vihiga Queens Wednesday outclassed Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan 11-0 in their second Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women's Club Championship match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

