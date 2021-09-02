11-0! Vihiga Queens teach Yei football lesson one by one

Kenya's Vihiga Queens Wednesday outclassed Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan 11-0 in their second Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women's Club Championship match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Violet Wanyonyi scored four goals while Maureen Achieng helped herself to a ha-trick. Teresah Engesha and Jentrix Shikangwa secured a brace each as Vihiga bounced back from their 4-2 loss to Ethiopia's Commercial Bank on Sunday.

"The win was our way of making a statement in the competition that we are here to stay and are just getting started. We still have a mountain to climb as we prepare for the next match on Friday but the team is motivated, in good form and excited about getting to the remaining levels. We are not worried about which team we will meet from the other group as long as we focus on one match at a time," said Boniface Nyamunyamu, Vihiga Queens assistant coach.

Achieng opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a close range shot. Wanyonyi doubled the home team's advantage with a composed finish a minute later.

Engesha compounded Yei's woes in the 15th minute before Wanyonyi made it 4-0 moments later.

Achieng scored her second in the 31st minute after weaving past Yei's defence and seven minutes later, Shikangwa handed her side a 6-0 lead heading to the breather.

Yei Joint Stars' Vita Adebo (left) vies for the ball with Lillian Awuor of Vihiga Queens during their Caf Women Champions League Cecafa qualifiers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 01, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Engesha completed her brace in the 50th minute and in the 66th minute, Wanyonyi scored her third of the day.

Achieng sealed her hat-trick in the 68th minute before Shikangwa and Wanyonyi added the extras for a 11-0 scoreline at full time.

Earlier at the same venue, Ethiopia's Commercial Bank stormed the semi-finals with a 10-1 humiliation of Zanzibar's New Generation.

CBE top Group "B" with six points from two matches. Vihiga Queens are in second place with three points from two matches. Yei Joint Stars are third with three points but with an inferior goal difference while New Generation are bottom without a point.

Vihiga's next match is against New Generation of Zanzibar on Friday when CBE will also face Yei Joint Stars.

Results

CBE (Ethiopia) 10-1 New Generation (Zanzibar)