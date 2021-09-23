Vihiga Queens storm FKF Cup final

Vihiga Queens' forward Janet Bundi

Vihiga Queens' forward Janet Bundi celebrates after scoring during their Football Kenya Federation Women's Cup semi-final match against Kayole Starlets at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi on September 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Janet Bundi scored a brace while Jentrix Shikangwa converted a penalty for the dominant Vihiga
  • In the second semi-final of the day, Ulinzi Starlets outclassed Kisumu All Starlets 4-2 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu to also advance to the final
  • Bundi completed the rout in the 50th minute with an assured finish after being put through by Mercy Achieng

Vihiga Queens advanced to the final of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup after thrashing Kayole Starlets 3-0 at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.