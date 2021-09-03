Vihiga Queens storm Cecafa Club Championship semis

Kenya’s Vihiga Queens Friday eased into the semi-finals of Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women Club Championships with a 8-0 thrashing of New Generation of Zanzibar in their final Group "B" match at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Jentrix Shikangwa bagged a hat-trick while Teresah Engesha scored a brace. Mercyline Anyango, Maurine Achieng and Robai Kabadi scored a goal apiece in the one-sided encounter. .

Vihiga Queens will now face Group "A" winners Simba Queens of Tanzania in the first semi-final match on Monday.

Related Vihiga Queens prey on New Generation with semis in sight Football

“We didn’t expect Zanzibar to come as strongly as they did and they really took us by surprise in the first half. So we had to pick ourselves up and remind ourselves how hungry we are to qualify for the main competition (Caf Champions League) and that’s why we opened up our attacking in the second half have to get the win.

"Simba is a tough team but we are not intimidated by them. We will take the two-day break seriously and work on our weaknesses especially the defense. I intend to maintain the same players because you can’t change a winning team,” said Boniface Nyamunyamu, Vihiga Queens assistant coach.

Shikangwa opened the scoring session for the winners when she found herself unmarked in the box in the 20th minute and held on to their lead to half-time.

Violet Wanyonyi (left) of Vihiga Queens vies for the ball with Riziki Mohamed of New Generation during their Cecafa Women Club Championships match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 03, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Engesha doubled their lead in the 52nd minute before Shikangwa scored her second six minutes later.

Anyango scored from a freekick in the 61st minute and Achieng made it 5-0 with three minutes left to play.

There was still time for late drama as Vihiga scored three goals in the dying minutes through Kabadi, Engesha and Shikangwa to add some gloss on the scoreline.

In anther Group "B" match, Ethiopia’s Commercial Bank crushed Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan 10-0 to maintain their 100 percent record in the competition.

Elsewhere, Lady Doves also qualified for the semi-finals after beating PVP FC of Burundi 3-0 while Simba Queens humiliated FAD FC of Djibouti 10-0 to book their date with Vihiga Queens in the semi-finals.

CBE will take on Lady Doves in the second semi-finals also set for Monday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Results

CBE (Ethiopia) 10-0 Yei Joint Stars (South Sudan)

Vihiga Queens (Kenya) 8-0 New Generation (Zanzibar)

Lady Doves (Uganda) 3-0 PVP FC (Burundi)