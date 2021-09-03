Vihiga Queens storm Cecafa Club Championship semis

Jentrix Shikangwa (right) of Vihiga Queens

Jentrix Shikangwa (right) of Vihiga Queens in action during their Cecafa Women Club Championships match against New Generation of Zanzibar at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 03, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vihiga Queens will now face Group "A" winners Simba Queens of Tanzania in the first semi-final match on Monday
  • Shikangwa opened the scoring session for the winners when she found herself unmarked in the box in the 20th minute and held on to their lead to half-time
  • In anther Group "B" match, Ethiopia’s Commercial Bank crushed Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan 10-0 to maintain their 100 percent record in the competition

Kenya’s Vihiga Queens Friday eased into the semi-finals of Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women Club Championships with a 8-0 thrashing of New Generation of Zanzibar in their final Group "B" match at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.