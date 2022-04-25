Vihiga Queens scent fourth league title

Leaders Vihiga Queens need just 10 points in the remaining seven matches to seal their fourth Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League title.

Coach Boniface Nyamunyamu's side are still unbeaten and continued with their impressive form by edging out relegation threatened Kisumu All Stars 1-0 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

Vihiga Queens lone goal was netted by Faith Ongachi in the 70th minute and they now lead the log on 41 points with only seven matches to the end of the season.

The three-time champions, who are looking to reclaim the title they lost to Thika Queens have just drawn twice this season.

On the other hand, Kisumu All Starlets fate in the topflight league hangs in the balance as they sit second last (11th) with a paltry 10 points.

"Our target is to win the title and finish unbeaten. We are determined to reclaim the league title and the victories we have been getting have not come easy. It is through collective team effort, because any team playing against us gives over 100 percent effort so as to end our unbeaten record so far," said Nyamunyamu.

The win saw Vihiga Queens open an 11-point gap at the top with their closest challengers being Ulinzi Starlets who have a massed 30 points.

Ulinzi Starlets thumped newbies Bunyore Starlets 3-0 at the Mumboha Stadium in Vihiga County on Saturday.

Goals from Sheryl Angachi, Jentrix Kuyudi and Siiya Rasoha gave the soldiers the big win in the one-sided contest.

Defending champions Thika Queens are tied with Ulinzi Starlets on points but have an inferior goal difference compared to the soldiers. They beat Nakuru City Queens over the weekend though dropping points in the past matches has impacted negatively on their title chances.

"Our target is finishing second this season. We have not performed well because loses and draws in the past matches cost us as Vihiga Queens surged and widened the gap. We also lost a number of our key players and that has also affected us," said Thika Queens coach Benta Achieng'.

However, Zetech Sparks and Wadadia recorded vital wins against Gaspo Women and Trans Nzoia Falcons to maintain their positions at the middle of the table.

Zetech beat Gaspo Women 2-1 while Wadadia edged out Trans Nzoia Falcons by a solitary goal at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega.

The contest between relegation candidates Kayole Starlets and newly promoted Kangemi Ladies which ended in a draw didn't help improve their ranking on the log.

Kangemi are on their way back to FKF Division One as they are rooted at the bottom of the table on eight points while Kayole are 10th with 10 points, same as Kisumu All Starlets but have a superior goal difference.