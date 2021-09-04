Vihiga Queens relish Simba challenge in Cecafa semis

Vihiga Queens players celebrate

Kenya's Vihiga Queens players celebrate a goal during their Caf Women Champions League Cecafa qualifiers against Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 01, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Kenyans finished second in Group "B" with six points, three behind Commercial Bank of Ethiopia to book a place in the semi-finals
  • On the other hand, Simba Queens were unbeaten in Group "A" finishing top with seven points
  • Group "A" runner-up Lady Doves of Uganda will face Commercial Bank in the other semi-final

Kenya’s Vihiga Queens are confident of beating Simba Queens of Tanzania when they clash in the semi-final of Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women’s Club Championship at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Monday.

