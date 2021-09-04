Vihiga Queens relish Simba challenge in Cecafa semis

Kenya’s Vihiga Queens are confident of beating Simba Queens of Tanzania when they clash in the semi-final of Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women’s Club Championship at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Monday.

The Kenyans finished second in Group "B" with six points, three behind Commercial Bank of Ethiopia to book a place in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Simba Queens were unbeaten in Group "A" finishing top with seven points. Group "A" runner-up Lady Doves of Uganda will face Commercial Bank in the other semi-final.

“We knew that we would eventually meet Simba Queens and anticipation among our fans has been building up ever since we qualified for the semis.

"We are confident with our tactics, skills and general team form. The girls have shown great mental strength in their last two group stage games and our goal is to maintain that. They (Simba) are a tough team, but we can match them,” said Boniface Nyamunyamu, Vihiga Queens' assistant coach.

The four teams will be battling for a place in the final to inch closer to claiming the sole ticket reserved for the region at the inaugural Caf Women Champions League.