12-0! Vihiga Queens humiliate Kangemi Ladies in WPL

Janet Bundi netted four times as champions Vihiga Queens hammered Kangemi Ladies 12-0 in a Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) match at the Mumias Sports Complex, Kakamega County on Wednesday.

Maureen Amur scored a hat-trick while Faith Ongachi helped herself with a brace in the lop-sided encouner that also saw Diana Cherono, Robai Kebedi and Phelistus Kadari record their names on the scoresheet.

After the win, the three-time KWPL champions are now top of the table with six points from two games.

Last weekend, Vihiga got a walk over after Zetech Sparks failed to travel to Kakamega for their match.

Kangemi now remain at the bottom of the table with zero points.

At Mumboha Grounds in Vihiga County, Kisumu All Starlets bagged their first win of the season with a 2-1 win over Bunyore Starlets.

This was a perfect win for Kisumu, who had lost their opening two matches of the season.

They had lost to defending champions Thika Queens (4-2) and Nakuru City Queens (1-0).

On the other hand, Bunyore started their season with a bang, beating former KWPL champions Thika Queens 3-2 at home last weekend.

Elsewhere, Kayole Starlets issued a walkover against Wadadia Women in a match that was scheduled at the Mumias complex.

Wadadia now move to the middle of the table with three points and two goals. That was a second walkover in the second round of the league fixtures this week.

Kayole was among the KWPL teams that were waiting for the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruling to know their fate after the tribunal had earlier on stayed a decision by FKF's National Executive Committee to nullify last season's leagues.

Kayole head coach Joshua Sakwa says the federation is to blame for not releasing the fixtures on time.