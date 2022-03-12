Vihiga Queens go seven points clear

Vihiga Queens extended their lead in Kenya Women Premier League after beating Kangemi Ladies 5-2 at Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday.

Vihiga’s Janet Moraa and Topister Situma scored a goal each while Faith Marende helped herself to a hatrick to seal the win for the three-time champions. League debutantes Kangemi Ladies got their two consolation goals from Fasila Adhiambo.

The win takes Vihiga Queens tally to 28 points as they maintain their unbeaten record in the 12-team league. Kangemi Ladies remain bottom with three points from nine losses and one win.

“The first half was a bit tough, especially on our strikers. We had so many chances to score but found it difficult to convert. I’m glad that we realised early enough to tighten our defence because the opponents were now getting their way.

"However, we improved in the second half and maintained our lead despite the poor start,” said Boniface Nyamunyamu, Vihiga Queens assistant coach.

At Mumboha Stadium in Luanda, Thika-based Gaspo Women beat Bunyore Starlets 3-2 to take their tally to 21 points and rise to second place.

Defending champions Thika Queens dropped to third place after a 1-1 draw with Trans Nzoia Falcons. Thika Queens now have 20 points, two ahead of fifth-placed Trans Nzoia Falcons.

Meanwhile, Kisumu All Starlets hopes of moving out of the relegation zone were shattered after losing 2-1 to Ulinzi Starlets at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Jentrix Kuyudi scored a brace for the soldiers while the losers got their consolation from Monica Etot.

“We really worked for those three points today. Our opponents played better than expected and the weather really put a strain on us. Playing in the sun at 1pm (in Kisumu) is not easy but we came for the win and got it,” said Joseph Mwanza, Ulinzi Starlets Coach.