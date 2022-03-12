Vihiga Queens go seven points clear

Vihiga Queens' forward Janet Bundi

Vihiga Queens' forward Janet Bundi celebrates after scoring during their Football Kenya Federation Women's Cup semi-final match against Kayole Starlets at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi on September 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vihiga’s Janet Moraa and Topister Situma scored a goal each while Faith Marende helped herself to a hatrick to seal the win for the three-time champions
  • At Mumboha Stadium in Luanda, Thika-based Gaspo Women beat Bunyore Starlets 3-2 to take their tally to 21 points and rise to second place
  • Defending champions Thika Queens dropped to third place after a 1-1 draw with Trans Nzoia Falcons

Vihiga Queens extended their lead in Kenya Women Premier League after beating Kangemi Ladies 5-2 at Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday.

