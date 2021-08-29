Vihiga Queens fall to Ethiopians in Cecafa Club Champs

CBE

CBE of Ethiopia players celebrate a goal during their Cecafa Womens Championship match against Vihiga Queens at Nyayo National Stadium on August 29,2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya's next match is scheduled against Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan. 
  • Both Commercial Bank and Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan have three points, but the former tops the standings due to superior goal difference in Group B
  • Zanzibar's New Generation and Kenya's Vihiga Queens are in third and fourth place respectively. 

Kenya's representative at the ongoing Cecafa zonal qualifiers for the Inaugural CAF women's Champions League, Vihiga Queens started their campaign on a low by losing to Ethiopia's Commercial Bank 4-2 at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi Sunday.

