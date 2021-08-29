Vihiga Queens fall to Ethiopians in Cecafa Club Champs

Kenya's representative at the ongoing Cecafa zonal qualifiers for the Inaugural CAF women's Champions League, Vihiga Queens started their campaign on a low by losing to Ethiopia's Commercial Bank 4-2 at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi Sunday.

Medina Awol Bussa secured a hattrick for the bankers, scoring in the 8th, 21st and 71st minutes respectively.

Mercy Achieng's brace in the 11th and 38th minute was rendered a mere consolation for the Kenyans.

"We played a good game but the Ethiopians had us on the tactics and the one-on-one tackles. That's what we are going to work on in our training but hope is still there to do better," said Boniface Nyamu, Vihiga Queens assistant coach.

Ethiopia's bankers opened the scoring in the 8th minute with an unchallenged direct kick from within the box setting the pace for an exciting first half.

Two minutes later, Vihiga's Terry Engesha narrowly missed a chance to equalise as the ball went slightly past the goal post from her kick a few yards away.

However, the former Kenya Women Premier League Champions were relieved in the 11th minute with Maurine Achieng restoring parity after she was put on goal by the skillful Engesha, whose trademark pass found the diminutive midfielder.

Vihiga's defensive lapses allowed Bussa to charge forward before slotting into an empty net with goalkeeper Lilian Awour left helpless on the ground.

In the 32nd minute, Vihiga's stand-in tactician Charles Okere substituted Topista Situma for Violet Wanyonyi to show up his midfield.

It didn't take too long for the now evidently intimidated Vihiga to equalise again with Achieng bagging her brace and the second goal for the team after Engesha won a free kick that brought scramble within the goalpost, giving her a window to shoot directly into the net in the 38th minute and the sides went into the break level.

Ethiopia continued to terrorize Vihiga Queens in the second half and they secured their third goal and Bussa's hatrick in the 71st minute. Ten minutes later, bankers bagged their fourth and final goal through Loza Abera who had the goalpost to herself leaving behind Vihiga's defence.

Kenya's next match is scheduled against Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan.

Both Commercial Bank and Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan have three points, but the former tops the standings due to superior goal difference in Group B