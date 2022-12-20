Vihiga Queens face off with Kangemi in women league

Defending champions Vihiga Queens will Wednesday host Kangemi Ladies in a Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League match at Mumias Complex.

Queens, under coach Boniface Nyamunyamu, scooped three points on Sunday after their opponents failed to show up.

Nyamunyamu said they are ready for every game since they are aware there is no weak team.

He said the team will proceed for Christmas break after today’s fixture. The break will last until January 8 next year when they will face Trans Nzoia Falcons in Kitale.

Nyamunyamu said that the players are in good form and are reading to secure more points from their remaining games to maintain their lead.

In another match, Wadadia will host Kayole Startlets in Mumias.

Bunyore Starlets will welcome their neighbours Kisumu All Starlets at Mumboha, Luanda, Vihiga County. Bunyore defeated Ulinzi Starlets 2-1 at the weekend.