Vihiga Queens prey on New Generation with semis in sight

Vihiga Queens forward Violet Wanyonyi is optimistic they can seal their semi-final spot at the ongoing Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women’s Club Championship with victory over New Generation of Zanzibar on Friday.

Wanyonyi was in fine form on Wednesday scoring four goals as Vihiga bounced back with a resounding 11-0 win over Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“We really felt bad after we lost our first match against Ethiopia, we were really down after the loss but we thank our coach for continuously believing in us and assuring us that we can rise above any loss and just focus on the matches ahead.

“Now that we have redeemed ourselves, all we want is to qualify for the semis, even if we finish second in our group. We just want to qualify then see how far we can take it from there. This title is ours to take and we have no doubts about it as we intend to pick maximum points in our next match,” said Wanyonyi.

Vihiga Queens are second in Group "B" with three points, three behind leaders Commercial Bank of Ethiopia who have already qualified for the semis.

The Kenyans need to beat Zanzibar’s New Generation convincingly and hope Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan, also on three points but with an inferior goal difference, fail to beat Ethiopia’s Commercial Bank.

In Group "A", Simba Queens will play against FAD of Djibouti while Uganda’s Lady Doves will take on PVP of Burundi.

Group "A" winners will play against Group "B" runners-up while Group "B" winners will take on while Group "A" runner-up in in the semi-finals scheduled for Monday.