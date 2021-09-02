Vihiga Queens prey on New Generation with semis in sight

Vihiga Queens players celebrate

Kenya's Vihiga Queens players celebrate a goal during their Caf Women Champions League Cecafa qualifiers against Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 01, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wanyonyi was in fine form on Wednesday scoring four goals as Vihiga bounced back with a resounding 11-0 win over Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan
  • Vihiga Queens are second in Group "B" with three points, three behind leaders Commercial Bank of Ethiopia who have already qualified for the semis
  • Group "A" winners will play against Group "B" runners-up while Group "B" winners will take on while Group "A" runner-up in in the semi-finals scheduled for Monday

Vihiga Queens forward Violet Wanyonyi is optimistic they can seal their semi-final spot at the ongoing Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women’s Club Championship with victory over New Generation of Zanzibar on Friday. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.