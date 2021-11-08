Vihiga Queens face do-or-die tie in Caf Champs League

Vihiga Queens captain Enez Mango is hopeful they will redeem themselves against Morocco's Asfar FC in their second Group 'B' match of the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League tournament on Tuesday.

The match, which will be played at the Al Salaam Stadium in Cairo from 5pm, is a must-win for the Kenyan side after they lost to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in their opening match last Saturday.

“The start we had against Sundowns was not what we had planned for, but I’m glad we put up our best effort and just conceded one goal. Losing three points is hard already, but it would have really weighed on us if the goals were as many as well, she said.

“After that first game, we shook off our nervousness and went into training to tighten our defence and balance our attacking strategies because that had us using lots of energy which affected our chances of scoring.

Although Asfar FC have proved to be a strong team after they beat River Angels, we are confident that after playing a tough team in the first game, we build our strength and defence, and we are ready to redeem ourselves,” she added.

Defeat for the Cecafa champions, coupled with a Sundowns win against River Angels in the other group match will see Kenyan girls eliminated from the competition. Asfar tops the group on goal difference after their 3-0 win over Nigerian side River Angels in their first match.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Wadi Delga, AS Mande of Mali, Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea and Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies FC are in Group A in the continental contest.

Wadi Delga and Hasaacas Ladies FC occupy first and second positons with thee points each, while AS Mande and Malabo Kings are in third and fourth place with no points.