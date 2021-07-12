Vihiga Queens eye spot in inaugural women's Caf Champs League

Vihiga Queens

Vihiga Queens at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru before they played Nakuru Queens in a Kenya Women Premier League match on January 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On her part, Vihiga’s captain Enex Mango said that they are not under any pressure ahead of the championships.
  • “It is a huge task (to represent Kenya in the qualifiers) but we are ready. We have enough support from the federation and the county, so we are ready to bring this trophy home,” she said.
  • Harambee Starlets coach Charles Okere and physio-trainer Geoffrey Okoth have been helping in sharpening the girls ahead of the qualifiers.

Vihiga Queens are ready to reign supreme in the upcoming Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

