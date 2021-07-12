Vihiga Queens eye spot in inaugural women's Caf Champs League

Vihiga Queens are ready to reign supreme in the upcoming Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

The former Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) champions will represent the country in the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations’ (Cecafa) Zonal qualifiers from July 17 to August 1.

Seven other teams will feature in the competition, which will take place at Nairobi’s Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Speaking on Monday after leading his 21-woman squad in an intense, morning training session, head coach Alex Alumira said that they are ready for the task ahead.

He said that their loss of their KWPL title to Thika Queens is the driving force behind their quest to shine in the qualifiers and clinch the sole ticket to the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League.

The Champions League will be held in Egypt between November and December with eight teams taking part.

“We have 21 one players around and only one is injured. The rest are fine and ready for any assignment,” said Alumira.

“We always believe that when we suffer a setback, we must have a comeback, which must be greater than the setback. So having lost the league (title), I think it is a motivating factor because we have to win this one.”

The Cecafa Zonal qualifiers have three groups comprising three teams each. The three-time Kenyan champions have been pooled in Group C alongside Djibouti’s FAD and Rwanda’s Scandinavian.

But Scandinavian have since pulled out of the qualifiers due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The competition’s winners will clinch the ticket to feature in the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League, which will also feature six other teams from West Africa Football Union (Wafu) Zone B and Union of North Africa Football Federations (Unaf).

Egypt will field a team by virtue of being the tournament’s hosts.

“All our fans, whether from Vihiga County or in any part of the country should expect positive results from us. We are now representing the country, so deep down in our hearts, we know that we know what burden we are carrying on our shoulders. The best thing we can do is to try the best we can to win the trophy,” added Alumira.

On her part, Vihiga’s captain Enex Mango said that they are not under any pressure ahead of the championships.

“It is a huge task (to represent Kenya in the qualifiers) but we are ready. We have enough support from the federation and the county, so we are ready to bring this trophy home,” she said.

Harambee Starlets coach Charles Okere and physio-trainer Geoffrey Okoth have been helping in sharpening the girls ahead of the qualifiers.