Vihiga Queens eye last four slot in regional event

Vihiga Queens interim coach Charles Okere has urged his charges to capitalise on their chances when they face JKT of Tanzania on Wednesday in their second match of the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League Regional Qualifiers at MTN Stadium in Kampala.

The Kenyan side opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over debutantes New Generation of Zanzibar at at Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Sunday.

"Every match is tough and we respect our opponents. We will give our best in the group stages as we tackle a game at a time. We want to advance to the next level. In our previous match, we created alot of chances but we could not use them. Our opponents gave us a good run for our money," said Okere.

The former Harambee Starlets head coach in addition said Sunday's victory has boosted morale in the squad ahead of their Wednesday clash.

"They are a strong team for sure and it will be a tough match. The goal we conceded brought a lot of pressure to the team, but we will work on our mistakes," added Okere.

Okere has also thanked Cecafa for organising the tournament acknowledging that it has brought big improvements to women football in the East Africa region.

On Sunday, New Generation were the first to see the back of the net in the 20th minute through striker Amina Hemed. In the 37th minute, Vihiga equalised through Ugandan International striker Winnie Babirye.

Vihiga's defender Ruth Khasokha gave her side the lead in the 58th minute before substitute Bertha Omitta sealed Vihiga's win in the dying minutes of the second half through a penalty kick.

The 2021 Cecafa champions are top of Group "B" with three points, same as second placed JKT, but with a superior goal difference. AS Kigali of Rwanda are also in the pool.

Hosts Kampala Queens, debutantes JKT Queens from Tanzania, FAD FC of Djibouti, BUJA of Burundi and Ethiopia's CBE are in Group A.

CBE, who finished third last year, reached the final of the 2021 edition, but lost 2-1 to Vihiga at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.