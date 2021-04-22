Vihiga Queens eye African glory

Vihiga Queens at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru before they played Nakuru Queens in a Kenya Women Premier League match on January 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan champions must fast earn ticket through Cecafa qualifiers in Jul-Aug
  • Final tourney will feature 8 teams

Vihiga Queens chances of qualifying for the inaugural CAF Women’s League proper has been enhanced following nomination of Kenya as hosts of the Cecafa region tournament to pick their representative for the continental showdown.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.