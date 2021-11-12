Vihiga Queens exit CAF Champions League

Vihiga Queens' hopes of making the semi-finals of the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League were shattered after they lost 4-0 in their final group stage match against River Angels of Nigeria at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt Friday.

This was Vihiga Queens second loss in Group B after they lost 1-0 in their opening match against Mamelodi Sundowns. The Kenyans beat ASFAR of Morocco 2-0 in their other match on Tuesday.

With Mamelodi Sundowns and ASFAR drawing 0-0 in their final match, theboth teams advance to the semis while Vihiga and Rivers Angels crash out.

Sundowns top the group on sevnes points, while ASFAR are second on four points. Rivers Angels and Vihiga Queens have three points each but the Nigerians have a superior goal difference.

In Group A, Hasaacas Ladies FC and Malabo Kings also qualified for the semifinals with seven and four points respectively. Both of them registered 2-2 and 1-1 draws against Wadi Delga and AS Mande in their final group stage matches on Thursday respectively.

ASFAR FC will now battle Hasaacas Ladies FC while Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Malabo Kings on Monday for a place in the final.