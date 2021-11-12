Vihiga Queens exit CAF Champions League

Vihiga Queens

Vihiga Queens striker Tereza Engesha dribbles the ball during their CAF Women's Champions League match against River Angels of Nigeria at the 30 June Stadium on November 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This was Vihiga Queens second loss in Group B after they lost 1-0 in their opening match against Mamelodi Sundowns.
  • The Kenyans beat ASFAR of Morocco 2-0 in their other match on Tuesday.

Vihiga Queens' hopes of making the semi-finals of the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League were shattered after they lost 4-0 in their final group stage match against River Angels of Nigeria at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt Friday.

