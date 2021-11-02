Vihiga Queens eager to fly Kenyan flag in Africa

Jentrix Shikangwa

Vihiga Queens striker Jentrix Shikangwa in action during their training session on November 2, 2021 at Goan Institute grounds in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vihiga Queens are in Group “B” alongside Asfar of Morocco, River Angels of Nigeria and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns.
  • Egypt’s Wadi Delga, AS Mande of Mali, Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea and Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies FC are in Group “A”.

Vihiga Queens head coach Charles Okere is relishing the chance to showcase the growth of women’s football in the country when they compete in the inaugural Confederation of African Football Women's Champions League.

