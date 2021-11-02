Vihiga Queens eager to fly Kenyan flag in Africa

Vihiga Queens head coach Charles Okere is relishing the chance to showcase the growth of women’s football in the country when they compete in the inaugural Confederation of African Football Women's Champions League.

The eight-nation tournament is slated to run from Saturday to November 19 in Cairo, Egypt.

It will involve clubs from the six CAF zones: Cecafa, Cosafa, Wafu, Wafu-B, Uniffac and Unaf.

Speaking during their final training session on home soil, at the Goan Institute in Nairobi Tuesday, Okere said the team was in good shape to build Kenya’s reputation in Africa.

“This competition is extremely vital for us because we pride ourselves as champions but now we will be competing against other champions who also want to prove that they are the best in Africa.

“Out of all the competitions we have featured in before, it is our hope that this will be the one that will bring the continents’ attention to Kenya,” said Okere.

He continued: “The players are motivated by the different opportunities the tournament will bring. They are excited about giving an even better performance than the one they gave during the qualifiers.”

The three-time Kenya Women Premier League Champions were due to leave for Cairo at 7:30am Wednesday.

Vihiga Queens are in Group “B” alongside Asfar of Morocco, River Angels of Nigeria and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns.