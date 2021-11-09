Vihiga Queens down Asfar in Caf Women's Champions League

Vihiga Queens

Vihiga Queens players celebrate their goal against Morocco's Asfar FC during their CAF Women’s Champions League match at Al Salaam Stadium in Cairo on November 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Goals either side of halftime from Violet Wanyonyi and Jentrix Shikangwa gave the Kenyan girls their first win of the competition having lost 1-0 to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns last Saturday.

Vihiga Queens registered their first win in the CAF Women's Champions league after they beat Asfar FC of Morocco 2-0 in their second group B match on Tuesday at the Al Salaam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.