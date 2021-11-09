Vihiga Queens down Asfar in Caf Women's Champions League

Vihiga Queens registered their first win in the CAF Women's Champions league after they beat Asfar FC of Morocco 2-0 in their second group B match on Tuesday at the Al Salaam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

Violet Wanyonyi and Jentrix Shikangwa secured a goal each in the seventh and 52nd minutes respectively.

The win means that Vihiga Queens need another win in their final group stage match scheduled for Friday against River Angels of Nigeria to qualify for the semi-finals.

"We are happy to have redeemed ourselves and now our focus is on the next match. We worked tirelessly on our defense during training and I'm satisfied with the results, the players stuck to the strategy and prevented as many goals as they could," said Charles Okere, Vihiga Queens coach.

Wanyonyi opened the scoring for the Cecafa champions with a powerful shot a few yards away from the box that went straight into the corner of the net seven minutes into the the match.

Shikangwa added to Vihiga Queens' advantage just six minutes into the second half with a shot from the edge of the opposition box.

Lorna Nyabuto failed to hit the target with the ball narrowly missing the goal post on 61 minutes.

Terry Engesha was awarded woman of the match, days after Vihiga Queens goalkeeper Lilian Onyango got the same recognition in their first match against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa where they lost 1-0.

River Angels will take on Mamelodi Sundowns at the same venue in the other group match at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Wadi Delga, AS Mande of Mali, Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea and Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies FC are in Group A in the continental contest.