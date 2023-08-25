Vihiga Queens, CBE face-off in Cecafa semis

Vihiga Queens interim coach Charles Okere has urged his charges to show no fear when they take on Commercial Bank of Ethiopia in the semi-final of the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League Regional Qualifiers at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru in Uganda.

In the other semifinal, Jeshi la Kujenga Taifa (JKT) will face Buja Queens of Burundi.

Winners from both semis will meet in the final on Wednesday with the champion set to represent Cecafa region in the CAF Women’s Champions League in Cote d’Ivoire later this year.

Related Vihiga Queens eye last four slot in regional event Football

Vihiga Queens finished second in Group B with six points from three matches, three points behind leaders JKT of Tanzania.

"We will throw everything in the field. This is a knockout game and we have to win. We have prepared well and we have watched our opponents play. It is going to be a thriller because we expect a very tight and tactical game," Okere told Nation Sport on Friday.

Vihiga lost 1-0 to JKT in their last group stage match on August 19 at the same venue.

The Kenyan giants conceded an own goal in the 48th minute through Uganda's Winnie Babirye before things moved from bad to worse on 67 minutes when dependable defender Phoebe Oketch was sent off.

Oketch will miss the semi-final on Sunday.

Okere will now be banking on defender Kebedi Robai, who started from the bench in their last assignment against JKT.

"Missing Oketch is a big blow to the team. The girls are ready to cover the position," said Okere.

JKT topped Group B with nine points. They won the other group stage matches against New Generation of Zanzibar (1-0) and AS Kigali of Rwanda (2-1).

Vihiga on the other hand, defeated New Generation (3-1) and AS Kigali (1-0).

Since the start of the tournament in 2021, Vihiga have met CBE twice. They first played in the group stage opening match of the 2021 inaugural Women Cecafa Club tournament where the Kenyan side lost 4-2 at Nyayo Stadium.

CBE, who are the 2022 bronze medallist, faced lost 2-1 to Vihiga in the final of the tournament in 2021 at Kasarani.

CBE topped Group A with 10 points from four matches. Debutants Buja Queens are second on the log with nine points.

"Last year we were not able to defend our title because of the Fifa ban. It is a good feeling to be back again after a year. We played in the final and beat them, tactically it's a very good team because they are experienced in the tournament. With the combination of young and experienced players it's working well for us," added Okere.

Simba Queens of Tanzania are the Cecafa defending champions. They beat Uganda's She Corporates 1-0 in the final at Azam Complex, Dar es Salaam in Tanzania last year to win the title.

The lone goal was scored by Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazone Aquino.

Hosts Kampala Queens, FAD FC (Djibouti) and Yei Joint Stars (South Sudan) from Group A were knocked out of the competition as well as Group B sides New Generation (Zanzibar) and AS Kigali of (Rwanda).

Kampala Queens FC’s striker Fazila Ikwaput is the tournament top scorer with eight goals.

Ikwaput netted a hat-trick in a 3-0 win against Yei Joint Stars. She also scored five goals in their 6-1 humiliation of FAD FC.

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia’s captain Loza Abera Geinore and Topister Nafula Situma of Buja Queens follow in second place with three goals each.

Fixtures

CBE v Vihiga Queens (FTC, Njeru 1pm)