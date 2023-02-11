Vihiga Queens bounce back with Wadadia win, Gaspo hit Ulinzi

Champions Vihiga Queens bounced back to winning ways with a deserved 1-0 victory over Wadadia Women in the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) on Saturday at the Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega.

Midfielder Maureen Ater's goal on 10 minutes was all the champions needed to defeat Wadadia in the closely contested tie in Mumias.

The Boniface Nyamunyamu-coached side had lost their previous two matches against Thika Queens and Ulinzi Starlets and were out to arrest the rot against Wadadia.

Ater's early goal settled their nerves and the Vihiga-based side held on for victory.

Ater is second on the top scorers' chart with six goals, while Thika Queens midfielder Wendy Achieng is the leading scorer with nine goals to her name this term.

Vihiga now sit top with 19 points from nine league matches. They have won six, drawn one and lost two matches. Wadadia remain in seventh with 13 points.

At the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, things turned sour for Ulinzi Starlets after going down 2-0 to Gaspo Women. This was the third straight home loss for Ulinzi in the league.

They had previously lost (3-1) to Nakuru City Queens and (1-0) to Wadadia in the fourth and seventh round of the league matches.

Gaspos' Emily Andayi and Elizabeth Wamboi struck in the 40th and 56th minutes respectively.

The win means Gaspo remain second place on 18 points, one point behind Vihiga.

Gaspo team manager Vivian Akinyi said: "We went back to the drawing board after losing to Ulinzi last weekend. We had a challenge with our defence and the striking force areas, but we've worked on them."

"It was a tough match for us, Ulinzi being one of the toughest teams in the league but I am glad that we won the match."

Zetech Sparks battled to a 2-2 draw with Bunyore Starlets at GEMS Cambridge in Kajiado County.

Zetech forwards Puren Alukwe and Mercy Njeri scored a goal each while Maria Ambila and Lucy Andacho scored for Bunyore.

Alukwe now has six goals from nine matches.

Bunyore moved up to third place on the table with 16 points. They have won four matches, drawn four and lost one. Zetech on the other hand are eighth on 10 points.

Bunyore head coach Zacharia Zilasi was not a happy man with the result.