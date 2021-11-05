Vihiga Queen, Mamelodi Sundowns face-off in CAF Champs League

Vihiga Queens

Vihiga Queens players train at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on November 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The semis are scheduled for November 15.
  • The third place playoffs are set for November 18 while the finals will be on November 19.

Vihiga Queens forward Jentrix Shikangwa is confident of bagging the golden boot at the end of the CAF Women’s Champions League in Cairo, Egypt.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.