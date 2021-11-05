Vihiga Queen, Mamelodi Sundowns face-off in CAF Champs League

Vihiga Queens forward Jentrix Shikangwa is confident of bagging the golden boot at the end of the CAF Women’s Champions League in Cairo, Egypt.

The three-time Kenya women Premier League champions open their Group B outing against South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday while the other group members Asfar FC of Morocco and River Angels FC of Nigeria face-off in the other match.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Wadi Delga, AS Mande of Mali, Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea and Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies FC are in Group A in the inaugural continental contest.

“I trust that I will get more than the eight goals I got during the qualifiers and fly our flag high in the continental competition. We all took our training very seriously and worked on all our weaknesses especially our defence and we can’t wait to use our tricks during the matches," SHikangwa said.

"Mamelodi Sundowns are a tough team so getting to score against them will be really exciting for me."

“We have had enough time to train for almost a month and we have put all our focus on qualifying for the semifinals which is the challenge before us now then from there we will know where we stand,” she said.

Shikangwa was named the Most Valuable Player in the Cecafa qualifiers in September with seven goals.

Shikangwa joined Vihiga Queens from Wiyeta Girls High School in 2019.

Coach Charles Okere’s charges will face Asfar FC in their second match on November 9 while their third match against River Angels will be on November 12 all at the same venue.

The semis are scheduled for November 15.

The third place playoffs are set for November 18 while the finals will be on November 19.