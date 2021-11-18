Vihiga Governor Ottichilo pledges stadium for Vihiga Queens

Vihiga Queens

Vihiga County Governor Wilber Ottichilo addresses Vihiga Queens players and officials when he hosted the team after jetting back from Egypt on November 17, 2021 where they had competed in the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Derick Luvega

What you need to know:

  • Currently, in the absence of a better facility area, Vihiga Queens FC included are using Bukhungu Stadium and Mumias Sports Complex for their home matches.

Vihiga County Governor Wilber Ottichilo has appealed to the national government to help his administration to build a modern stadium in honour of Vihiga Queens.

