Vihiga eye redemption in Cecafa tourney

Nicole Rehema

Burudian side PVP FC striker Nicole Rehema controls the ball during their Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women’s Club championship match against FAD FC of Djibouti at the Kasarani Stadium on August 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the second match of the day, Tanzania’s Simba Queens and Uganda’s Lady Doves ended their meeting in a 0-0 draw
  • The two teams maintain the first and second positions in Group A with four points each. PVP FC oand FAD follow in third and fourth places respectively.

Vihiga Queens will be looking to bounce back from Sunday’s loss against Ethiopia’s Commercial Bank when they take on Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan on Wednesday in the ongoing inaugural Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women’s Club championship at the Kasarani Stadium.

