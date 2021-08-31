Vihiga eye redemption in Cecafa tourney

Vihiga Queens will be looking to bounce back from Sunday’s loss against Ethiopia’s Commercial Bank when they take on Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan on Wednesday in the ongoing inaugural Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women’s Club championship at the Kasarani Stadium.

The former Kenya Women Premier League champions suffered at the hands of the Ethiopians in their first match staged at the same venue, losing 4-2.

The loss put them in third place in Group B with no points so far. Ethiopia’s Commercial Bank and South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars top the table, but the former is first due to a superior goal difference. Zanzibar’s New Generation are in fourth place.

“We took a huge hit on Sunday but it was an eye opening challenge that we know will rise above when we face Yei Joint Stars. The players are well rested and have worked on the tactic mishaps we had in the first match. We are focusing on one match at a time and not letting previous results affect us,” said Boniface Nyamunyamu, Vihiga Queens's assistant coach.

Ethiopia's Commercial Bank will play against New Generation of Zanzibar in another Group B contest on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Burundi’s PVP FC registered their first win in the tournament after they beat FAD FC of Djibouti 2-1 in an exciting match played at the same venue.

Nicole Rehema secured a brace in the 23rd and 55th minutes, while Lerman Abdou Sikieh scored the lone goal for the losers in the 35th minute.

In the second match of the day, Tanzania’s Simba Queens and Uganda’s Lady Doves ended their meeting in a 0-0 draw