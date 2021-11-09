Vihiga Bullets sack Evans Mafuta, appoint veteran Juma

Abdallah Juma

Abdallah Juma (right) has been appointed as the new Vihiga Bullets coach.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mafuta tasted the wrath of Bullets fans after being roughed up after their 3-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks on October 20 at the Bukhungu Stadium.
  • Bullets host neighbours Nzoia Sugar at Bukhungu Stadium when the league resumes in two weeks time. 

Veteran tactician Abdallah Juma Tuesday confirmed that he has been appointed as head coach of Football Kenya Federation Premier League newbies Vihiga Bullets.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.