Vihiga Bullets sack Evans Mafuta, appoint veteran Juma

Veteran tactician Abdallah Juma Tuesday confirmed that he has been appointed as head coach of Football Kenya Federation Premier League newbies Vihiga Bullets.

The newly promoted side, owned by former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga, handed the former Western Stima coach (now Kisumu United) the job after parting ways with Evans Mafuta, who joined the team at the start of the season.

"I'm currently at the home of the governor to meet him to fine tune on the agreements before I can officially start training session with the team on Wednesday. It is a done deal," Juma told Nation Sport from Vihiga.

"I know some of the players in the team. Some are young and just starting their football careers and I want to help them grow. My first assignment is to improve the results of this team which I believe can do better," he added.

Bullets, who finished second in the National Super League (NSL) last season behind FC Talanta, are yet to win a single match in the topflight league and are rocked at the bottom with just a point.

In the lower tier league, they were under the tutelage of Edward Manoah who resigned in September and Mafuta was roped in from FKF Division Two side Bungoma Super Stars.

Manoah is now coaching NSL side Migori Youth. Bullets managed a point in the league opener against Bidco United on September 25.

After the draw, they have lost to Posta Rangers, Kariobangi Sharks, FC Talanta, Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars, conceding 16 goals.

Apart from Western Stima, Abdallah has previously served as head coach at Thika United, KCB, AFC Leopards and FC Talanta.

Mafuta tasted the wrath of Bullets fans after being roughed up after their 3-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks on October 20 at the Bukhungu Stadium.