Vihiga Bullets relegated from the FKF-PL

Newbies Vihiga Bullets were Sunday relegated from the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) after losing 4-1 to Kenya Police at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

They will join bottom-placed Mathare United in next season's National Super League.

Seventeenth-placed Bullets have 21 points and even if they win their last match against Wazito, and are awarded three points in their botched clash against Gor, they will achieve 27 points.

This means that Wazito, who have a massed 28 points after their 2-1 win over Posta Rangers on Saturday, will now participate in the FKF Promotion/Relegation off against the team which finishes third in the NSL.

Also Sunday, Nzoia Sugar confirmed their place in next's top-flight after a 1-1 draw with Gor Mahia at the Moi International Sport Centre, Kasarani.

Levis Opiyo's bullet header in the 33rd minute from James Kibande’s long cross on the right flank gave the cane cutters the lead, before Samuel Onyango equalised for Gor also via another header in the 58th minute.

The draw saw Nzoia take their points tally to 31 points and avoid being axed from the topflight league.

The cane cutters faces AFC Leopards at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma in their last match of the season, while Gor will clash with FC Talanta at the same venue in a rescheduled fixture on Wednesday.

Gor on the other hand are fourth on the log with 52 points, but with two matches to the end of the season.

Nzoia Sugar dominated proceedings and were the better side in the first half missing a couple of opportunities to take the lead.

James Kibande almost put the cane cutters ahead 20 minutes into the match after he won a ball against Geoffrey Ochieng' inside the box, but his shot missed the target.

After a fine display in the midfield, Felicien Okanda found an unmarked Kibande on the right wing and the winger immediately crossed the ball inside the box which Opiyo headed home to score his 10th goal of the season.

Gor Mahia's best chance in the first half came five minutes later when Boniface Omondi set up Benson Omala, but the forward's ferocious shot was parried by custodian Benson Mang'ala and cleared by Ian Karani.

Gor's German coach Andreas Spier then introduced Congolese forward Sando Sando Yangayay and midfield maestro John Macharia for Omondi and Peter Lwasa.

The substitution worked as Macharia's cross was headed by Onyango into the Nzoia net.

In the 73rd minute, Yangayay side netted his powerful shot with only Mang'ala to beat.