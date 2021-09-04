Vihiga, Police aim last bullet at promotion as NSL ends

Kenya Police forward Erick Kipkurui (left) vies with Mwatate United defender Nogol Mohammed during their National Super League at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on August 29, 2021.

  • The ties involving Vihiga Bullets and Kenya Police headline weekend action with both teams still in contention for the remaining automatic promotion slot
  • Favourites Vihiga Bullets welcome Kibera Black Stars at Bukhungu Stadium while Police have a tricky away fixture against Migori Youth at Migori Stadium
  • Police, who boast experienced players like Nigerian Harry Gentle, have to be at their best to win in Migori after struggling against Mwatate United in their 1-0 midweek win

The National Super League (NSL) 2020/21 season ends Sunday with nine matches being played across different venues in the country.

