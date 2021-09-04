Vihiga, Police aim last bullet at promotion as NSL ends

The National Super League (NSL) 2020/21 season ends Sunday with nine matches being played across different venues in the country.

The ties involving Vihiga Bullets and Kenya Police headline weekend action with both teams still in contention for the remaining automatic promotion slot to join leaders FC Talanta in next season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Both teams are level on 61 points but Vihiga Bullets have a superior goal difference.

Favourites Vihiga Bullets welcome Kibera Black Stars at Bukhungu Stadium while Police have a tricky away fixture against Migori Youth at Migori Stadium. All matches will kick off at 2pm.

After notching a crucial 4-1 over Mt Kenya United last Wednesday, Vihiga with 62 goals against Police’s 55 have a superior goal difference, but a win in Migori for the policemen would still see them qualify them for the two leg promotion play-off against Vihiga United who finished 16th in the topflight league.

Speaking to Nation Sport from Kakamega on Saturday, Vihiga Bullets coach Edward Manoa said his players are aware of the task ahead of them as they will be playing in front of their dedicated patron Moses Akaranga.

“We shall be playing against an experienced Black Stars bearing in mind that they have been playing in this league for years,” said Manoa.

Police, who boast experienced players like Nigerian Harry Gentle, have to be at their best to win in Migori after struggling against Mwatate United in their 1-0 midweek win.

“We have improved in training a lot this week and I am happy. The players are ready to give their best, though I expect a tough game in Migori,” said coach John "Bobby" Ogolla.

Leaders FC Talanta on 69 points host SoNy Sugar at GEMS Cambridge in Karen where a win would see Ken Kenyatta's lads emerge champions on 72 points from 37 matches.

Favourites Fortune Sacco are out of the promotion equation and will have to wait for next season after performing well in the first leg before struggling as the league progressed.

The Kirinyaga-based side on 57 points will be at home to face Nairobi Stima at Kianyaga Stadium.

Fixtures

Sunday

Modern Coast Rangers v Soy United (Serani Sports Ground)

APS Bomet v Silibwet (Silibwet Stadium)

Kisumu All Stars v MCF (Moi Stadium Kisumu)

Coast Stima v Shabana (Mbaraki Sports Club)

FC Talanta v SoNy Sugar (GEMS Cambridge)

Migori Youth v Kenya Police (Migori Stadium)

Vihiga Bullets v Kibera Black Stars (Bukhungu Stadium)

Mwatate United v Murang’a Seal (Wundanyi Stadium)