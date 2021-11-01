Vihiga Bullets find the going tough in FKF-PL

Coast Stima striker Clinton Ochieng (right) vies for the ball with Vihiga Bullets defender Nixon Khalwale during their National Super League (NSL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on November 2, 2019.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • After holding Bidco United to a barren draw in their FKF-PL opening match, Vihiga have been deteriorating fast, losing 4-0 to Posta Rangers, 3-0 to Kariobangi Sharks, 2-0 to Talanta and 3-2 to Kakamega Homeboyz.
  • But it is Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega that coach Mafuta, who replaced Edward Manoah, is drawing confidence of improvement from.

Vihiga Bullets’ coach Evans Mafuta says that it is just a matter of time before they start registering victories in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

