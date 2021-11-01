Vihiga Bullets find the going tough in FKF-PL

Vihiga Bullets’ coach Evans Mafuta says that it is just a matter of time before they start registering victories in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

The newbies have had a rude welcome in the top flight league, as they are still winless in five matches - losing in all the last four to remain rock-bottom on the log with one point only.

The Vihiga County-based side were promoted to the FKF-PL at the end of the 2020/21 National Super League (NSL) after finishing second behind champions FC Talanta.

After holding Bidco United to a barren draw in their FKF-PL opening match, Vihiga have been deteriorating fast, losing 4-0 to Posta Rangers, 3-0 to Kariobangi Sharks, 2-0 to Talanta and 3-2 to Kakamega Homeboyz.

But it is Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega that coach Mafuta, who replaced Edward Manoah, is drawing confidence of improvement from.

In the match, Homeboyz left it late to maintain their perfect start of the campaign, with Michael Karamor being the hero with an 86th-minute victory goal for the coach Bernard Mwalala’s side.

Guelord Mwamba’s brace had placed Homeboyz on the path to their fourth straight victory, while Vihiga’s goals were struck by Rashid Kyambade and Mike Isabwa.

It was the first time that Vihiga scored this season and Mafuta says it is a sign of better things ahead.

“My players have now realised that they can play well and score goals, which is so encouraging,” said the former Nairobi Stima and Silibwet FC coach.

“Gradually the fear and naivety in them is going away and with the experience we now have on board, I am sure it is just a matter of time before we start winning our matches.”

The quartet of Isabwa, Kyambade, Patrick Okulo and Amos Kigadi are some of the former FKF-PL players whom Mafuta is banking on to bring to a halt their poor run.

He called for calm among Vihiga’s supporters stating that the poor results has not been his fault but lack of experienced players in his squad, which has since been addressed.

After their 3-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks on October 20 at Bukhungu Stadium, Mafuta was attacked by an aggrieved Vihiga fan. He sustained injuries on his jaw, hand and ribs.

While he reported the matter to Football Kenya Federation and at Mbale Police Station, action is yet to be taken against the culprit. Wazito, Bidco United and Nzoia Sugar are the other teams whose coaches are under pressure due to poor results.

All the three teams are yet register a win after five rounds into the competition.

Tusker’s coach Robert Matano breathed a sigh of relief after the defending champions registered their first win this season with a 2-0 romp over struggling Wazito at Rauaraka grounds in Nairobi.

By virtue of breaking the bank to bolster their squad with more than 10 new signings, Tusker are the bookmakers’ favourites to retain their title.