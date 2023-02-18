Vihiga Bullets coach Owoko resigns

George Owoko has resigned from his role as Vihiga Bullets head coach citing financial crisis at the club.

Owoko told Nation Sport that he has decided to leave his job because he is unable to provide basic needs for his family.

He has resigned just a day before Bullets face KCB in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

"I have to find another way of surviving because of the dire situation (at home). I have four children and two have not reported back to school because I have no money. That is why I have resigned," said Owoko.

He revealed that for the five months he has been with the team, he has not been paid salary and thus cannot continue offering his services.

"Even Mzee (club owner Moses Akaranga) has prevailed upon me to stay but I have not accepted despite his insistence. I have to find a way of fending for my family," he added.

Recently Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa took over the team but Owoko said the lawmaker is only catering for the team's logistics but not players and officials salaries.

Owoko took over from veteran coach Juma Abdallah last October.

Bullets have struggled this season and sit bottom of the FKF-PL with a paltry four points from 13 matches.

Owoko is remembered for leading Barding High School to the East African Secondary Schools football title in 2016.