Victory for Unai Emery as Villarreal hit 10-man Arsenal

Villarreal's Spanish defender Raul Albiol (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring during their Europa League semi-final first leg match against Arsenal at the Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on April 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Jose Jordan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The second leg is set for Thursday next week in London.
  • Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol gave Villarreal a dream start at La Ceramica and the tie looked to be slipping away from Arsenal when Ceballos was shown a second yellow card early in the second half.
  • 10-man Arsenal rallied and grabbed an away goal when Nicolas Pepe converted a penalty in the 73rd minute, before Villarreal's Etienne Capoue also saw red with 10 minutes left to play.

Madrid, Spain

