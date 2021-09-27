Victor Wanyama retires from international football

Victor Wanyama

Harambeee Stars midfielder Victor Wanyama during a past training session at Kasarani.

By  Cecil Odongo

  • Announcing the shocking news via his social media pages, Wanyama said is time to pass the mantle to the next crop of players.

Kenyan international Victor Wanyama on Monday announced his retirement from international football.

