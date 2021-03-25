Wanyama's Montreal host Toronto in MLS opener

Montreal Impact Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama reacts during the match against against Orlando City on July 25, 2020.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • In the fixtures released by MLS on Thursday, CF Montreal will host Toronto at the Inter Miami CF Stadium - its temporary home stadium
  • They will visit Nissan Stadium on April 24 to face Nashville, entertain Columbus Crew (May 1) and then travel to Tinto Stadium to play Vancouver Whitecaps (May 8) and host Inter Miami CF (May 12) in their first five league assignments
  • Wanyama, 29, joined Montreal from English side Tottenham in March last year and went to feature in 24 matches in all competitions

Victor Wanyama’s CF Montreal will open the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign against Toronto FC on April 17.

