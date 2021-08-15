Victor Wanyama hands Montreal controversial win

Kenyan international Victor Wanyama scored a last-minute penalty as CF Montreal ended their five-match winless streak with a 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer match at Saputo Stadium on Saturday night.

The penalty was taken three times, with the Kenyan international finally converting.

Wanyama stepped up to take the 98th-minute penalty after Bjorn Johnsen had been fouled in the box.

The Norwegian striker Johnsen, who came on for Mathieu Choiniere in the 85th minute, was the first to take his penalty. His attempt was saved by Red Bulls keeper Carlos Miguel Coronel.

However, a VAR review found that Red Bulls goalkeeper Coronel had come out of his line early before the shot.

Brazilian Coronel made yet another save, this time on Mason Toye, but another VAR decision called for a retake.

Wanyama tried his luck at the third time of asking. The defensive midfielder sent his effort towards the top left corner and Coronel got his fingers on the ball. However, the power behind the ball saw him parry into the net.

Red Bulls had taken the lead through a first-half stoppage time penalty from Patryk Klimala after Aljaz Struna brought down Andrew Gutman with a sliding tackle as he made his way inside the box.

Referee Allen Chapman called for a spot-kick. Klimala beat Sebastian Breza for 1-0 lead.

Coach Wilfried Nancy’s Montreal came back strongly in the second half. They pushed for an equaliser which came via a Sunusi Ibrahim header in the 71st minute.

Djordje Mihailovic sent a cross into the box from the left that the Nigerian forward headed home to open his Montreal account.

Trying to force a comeback win in the final minutes of the game, Frenchman Nancy introduced Johnsen to play alongside Mason Toye.

Johnsen had his chance to shine, as a run inside the box caused a stoppage-time penalty which Wanyama scored. This was Wanyama’s second goal this season for the Canadian side. His first was on the first day of the season in the 4-2 win against Toronto on April 18.

The win was Montreal’s first since July 17 when they defeated FC Cincinnati 5-4. They came into the Read Bulls match having suffered losses against New York City (1-0), New England Revolution (2-1), Inter Miami (2-1), DC United (2-1) and a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United.

Montreal’s win elevated them from the bottom-half of the 14-team Eastern Conference League to position seven with 26 points from 19 matches. Red Bulls occupy ninth spot on 19 points from 18 matches.