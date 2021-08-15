Victor Wanyama hands Montreal controversial win

CF Montreal Impact's Victor Wanyama (right) celebrates his goal during their MLS League match against New York Red Bulls at Saputo Stadium on August 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Wanyama stepped up to take the 98th-minute penalty after Bjorn Johnsen had been fouled in the box
  • Red Bulls had taken the lead through a first-half stoppage time penalty from Patryk Klimala after Aljaz Struna brought down Andrew Gutman
  • Montreal’s win elevated them from the bottom-half of the 14-team Eastern Conference League to position seven with 26 points from 19 matches

Kenyan international Victor Wanyama scored a last-minute penalty as CF Montreal ended their five-match winless streak with a 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer match at Saputo Stadium on Saturday night. 

