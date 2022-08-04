Wanyama and CF Montreal shock Columbus Crew in MLS

CF Montreal stretched their unbeaten run in the Major League Soccer (MLS) to four matches after stunning hosts Columbus Crew 2-1 at Lower.com Field on Thursday.

Montreal, who had won just once in their last seven visits to Columbus, trailed 1-0 from a Lucas Zelarayan goal netted on 14 minutes.

Play stopped in the 74th minute due to poor weather. Upon resumption, Montreal scored two goals to turn the game in their favour.

Related Kenyan international Odada joins MLS side Football

Thirty-seven-year-old former Sierra Leone international Kei Kamara equalised in the 88th minute with a powerful header from Alistair Johnston’s corner kick.

A defensive blunder inside Columbus Crew’s box before the full time whistle was punished by Joel Waterman’s cool finish from a tight angle as coach Wilfried Nancy’s Montreal collected three points to increase their chances of making it to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza made two one-on-one saves to keep the Canadian side in the match.

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama was rested in the 64th minute and his place was taken by Samuel Piette.

Philadelphia Union, who recently signed Kenyan-Serbian midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade, lead the Eastern Conference of MLS with 45 points from 23 matches followed by New York City on 42 from 22 matches and Montreal on 39 points.

Los Angeles FC top Western Conference on 48 points from 22 matches, four points ahead of Austin FC who have played 23 matches.

Minnesota, who have American defender with Kenyan roots Nabilai Kibunguchy in their ranks, complete top-three sides on 35 points.