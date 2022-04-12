Van Gaal: My prostate cancer treatment has been successful

The Hague, Netherlands

Netherlands football coach Louis van Gaal insisted Monday that he was fit enough to lead his nation to the World Cup finals saying his prostate cancer treatment has been successful.

Van Gaal, 70, said ten days ago he had been receiving treatment since being diagnosed in 2020, but still plans to lead his team at the World Cup in Qatar in seven months' time.

"I had 25 sessions of chemotherapy. Then I had to wait five or six months to see if that had worked. It has," he told the ANP press agency.

The former Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United coach also underwent surgery.