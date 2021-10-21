Vaccinated Bayern boss Nagelsmann tests positive for Covid-19

Bayern Munich

In this file photo taken on October 19, 2021, Bayern Munich's head coach Julian Nagelsmann prepares a training session in Munich, southern Germany on the eve of their Uefa Champions League Group E  match against SL Benfica. Bayern Munich confirmed on October 21, 2021 that head coach Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for Covid-19, even though he is fully vaccinated, having already sat out their Champions League win at Benfica with illness.

Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nagelsmann missed Wednesday's 4-0 thrashing of Benfica in Lisbon after being taken ill and his assistant coaches Dino Toppmoeller and Xaver Zembrod took over duties on the bench.
  • Bayern have not said how long the 34-year-old will be sidelined.

Berlin, Germany

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.