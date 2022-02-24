Utalii, Nakuru Showground unfit to host matches: FKF Caretaker Committee

Football Kenya Federation Premier League 2010 champions Ulinzi Stars will have to host their matches in another venue after the caretaker committee banned Nakuru Show Ground from hosting league matches.

Also banned is the Kenya Sports Club, Utalii which started hosting the league matches during the Covid-19 outbreak under the disbanded FKF regime.

Ulinzi Stars homeground is the iconic Afraha Stadium which has been undergoing renovation since January 2021 and is expected to be completed by March this year.

The Nakuru County Government said the renovation once completed is expected to have cost Sh650 million.

In a letter copied to Ulinzi Stars Chairman Col. Dennis Tialala and all the FKF-PL clubs, caretaker committee chairman Retired Justice Aaron Ringera and Head of Secretariat Linda Oguttu said the two grounds are unsuitable for use.

"Upon the review of current state of pitch at the Nakuru Showground football field, be advised that the FKF Caretaker Committee has deemed the ground unsuitable for use.

Kindly make arrangements to reschedule your home matches to another venue," said Ringera.

"Kindly note that Utalii Grounds is banned from hosting league matches due to lack of a perimeter fence which poses a risk to the safety and security of players and match officials. As such be advised to reschedule matches slotted to be played there to other venues," said a letter from the caretaker committee Head of Secretariat Linda Oguttu.