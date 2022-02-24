Utalii, Nakuru Showground unfit to host matches: FKF Caretaker Committee

Ulinzi Stars' Antonio Abwao (left) tries to dribble past Tusker's Christopher Oruchum during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya ASK) Showground on February 16, 2022. The match ended goalless.

What you need to know:

  • Ulinzi Stars were to host KCB at the Nakuru ASK Showground on Saturday but will now shift the game to another venue with 48 hours to go.

Football Kenya Federation Premier League 2010 champions Ulinzi Stars will have to host their matches in another venue after the caretaker committee banned Nakuru Show Ground from hosting league matches.

